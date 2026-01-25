Brooklyn wedding DJ takes 'cheeky' swipe at Victoria amid family drama

DJ Fat Tony, who performed at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, took a subtle swipe at Victoria Beckham after her estranged son posted bombshell claims amid the ongoing family feud.

After calling Brooklyn's wedding day "awkward", the British DJ seemingly trolled Victoria during his soldout Full Fat Brunch event in London.

An attendee of the event told The Sun that during the two-and-a-half-hour set DJ Fat Tony played and grooved over the Spice Girls hit track Wannabe.

"Victoria and her dancing is all anyone has been talking about all week so when it said it all that DJ Fat Tony played that song – even if he didn’t say anything else," the source told the outlet.

"It was a cheeky way to keep stirring the pot," the insider added.

The Spice Girls' 1996 hit lyrics read, "Slam your body down and wind it all around, 'if you want my future, forget my past' and 'friendship never ends'".

This came after Brooklyn posted a shocking statement against his parents on Monday on his social media, claiming his parents tried to ruin his marriage.

The 26-year-old said that Victoria "hijacked" his fisrt dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz and "danced very inappropriately" on him.

After the influencer's six-page lengthy claims, DJ Fat Tony appeared on ITV's This Morning on Friday and shared what he witnessed at the reception.

The DJ claimed that things started to get awkward at Brooklyn's wedding when Marc Anthony called Victoria onstage to dance with Brooklyn when his bride, Nicola, was expected to dance.

On top of that, Fat Tony said Marc called Victoria "the most beautiful woman" when it was supposed “to be a bride and groom’s moment."