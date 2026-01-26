Photo: Alan Carr admits to receiving help from Amanda Holden to find love again

Alan Carr is reportedly ready to find love again with Amanda Holden's help.

As per a new report from Daily Star, the comedian, who is close friends with Amanda Holden, has revealed that he hasn’t completely shut the door on romance following his split from husband Paul Drayton.

Reflecting on where he is at now, Carr admitted that putting himself back out there is something he’s beginning to consider.

“There’s got to be a time when you’ve put yourself forward,” he shared.

For those unversed, the TV star and Drayton parted ways in 2022 after a prolonged time of spending 18 years together.

Opening up further, Carr explained that finding balance has been a challenge, but it's something he’s hoping to prioritise going forward.

“You’ve got to have a home life, a love life and a social life, you know?” he said. “Sometimes I don’t get that balance right, but in 2026 I might.”

Moreoever, Carr admitted that romance feels like the one missing piece.

“A new year’s resolution — ‘Let’s find love’ — that’s the only thing that’s missing in my life,” he added.

Before wrapping up, the comedian revealed that his close friend Holden has already taken matters into her own hands, signing him up to a dating site while the pair were in Corfu filming their property series Amanda & Alan’s Greek Job.