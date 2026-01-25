Photo: Jason Momoa weighs in on creative freedom amid upcoming project 'The Wrecking Crew'

Jason Momoa has gotten candid about his work experience on the upcoming buddy cop action-comedy The Wrecking Crew.

In a new chat with Extra, the actor reflected on starring opposite Dave Bautista, revealing that the film allowed both stars room to lean into spontaneity and creativity on set.

Touching on the freedom to improvise during filming, Momoa shared, “It was fun because it wasn’t just, like, planned out.”

He went on to explain that their comfort with the material gave them space to explore their characters more naturally, something he feels comes with experience in the industry.

“We knew who we were playing, but we had a lot of freedom,” Momoa said.

“Which I think now where we’re at in our career, people trust us that we’re not gonna ruin it, and I think a lot of people just didn’t give us those opportunities before.”

The Aquaman star wrapped up his thoughts with a knowing note as he hinted at past limitations while celebrating where he is now.

“I won’t name any names,” he added with a laugh, “but now we get to play.”