Paris Hilton shares insight into her RSD experience: 'It's like a demon'

Paris Hilton has offered an insight into her “painful” experience with Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD).

PEOPLE magazine received a clip from a forthcoming episode of Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Show podcast in which the 44-year-old American media personality and businesswoman conversed with hosts Michael Bosstick and Evarts Bosstick.

Hilton opened up to hosts about her experience with her ADHD, a condition that occurs due to RSD.

According to Cleveland Clinic, RSD “is when a person feels intense emotional pain related to rejection.”

The Zoolander star, who was diagnosed with the condition in her late 20s, explained the condition as "almost like a demon in your mind that is like saying negative self-talk to you."

Hilton went on to confess that she "didn't even know what [RSD] was before.” However, after having deep discussions with "so many people" suffering from ADHD, she realized that most of them feel the same way.

"I've been through so many things in my life, and especially in the 2000s, just everything I was going through with the media and suffering from this RSD with ADHD, it was like so, so extremely painful," she emphasized.

Before concluding, it is noteworthy to mention that the upcoming episode of The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Show podcast featuring Paris Hilton will be dropped on January 26, 2026.