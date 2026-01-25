Photo: Mel Owens gets honest about Cindy Angelcyk Cullers's departure from 'The Golden Bachelor'

Mel Owens has gotten candid about Cindy Angelcyk Cullers's shock departure from The Golden Bachelor.

In a new chat on the She's All Bach podcast, Mel Owens opened up about his true feelings when Cindy Angelcyk Cullers quit his season.

Getting candid about her departure, Owens revealed that he actually felt a “big relief” in the moment.

“When [Cindy] quit and said, ‘Will you walk me off?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll walk you off,’” Mel recalled.

Reflecting on her decision to leave the show's second season before the overnight portion of her Fantasy Suite date, ultimately leaving Peg Munson as the final woman standing, Mel explained that the interaction felt strange and caught him off guard.

“And we get to the end of the dock,” he shared.

“To the left was where the stairs were to leave, and she turned to me and goes, ‘Let’s keep in touch.’ I thought that was odd.”

Mel emphasized the moment by repeating himself twice, “That was odd. That was odd.”

Laughing, he added that he “didn’t say anything” back to Cindy in response — except maybe, “You quit!”

“Let me tell you this: she quit, right? And the relief that was in my body!” Mel confessed.

“I go, ‘Thank God, because now I don’t have to go through the whole rigamarole of giving this speech of, you know, I like you, I like you, I like you — BUT.’”

“It was a big relief because it wasn’t going to be her and then she quit, so I was like, ‘Okay, great! That part of the show, that difficult portion that I’d have to deal with, now that’s gone.’”