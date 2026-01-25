'Scream 3' star Scott Foley recalls receiving severe backlash: 'Had hard time'

Scott Foley recently got candid about having a hard time after landing a role in Scream 3.

The 53-year-old American actor and director played the role of Roman Bridger in the 2000 American slasher film directed by Wes Craven and written by Ehren Kruger.

It also starred Neve Campbell, Wes Craven, David Arquette, Courtney Cox, Parker Posey, Kelly Rutherford and others.

At the January 21 premiere of It’s Not Like That in New York City, Foley opened up to PEOPLE magazine about facing severe criticism after accepting a role in Scream 3.

He revealed, “When I did Scream 3, I sort of got a hard time for it because at the time, they considered it a teen slasher movie, right? And it wasn’t considered real acting work.”

Despite receiving strong backlash, the Grey’s Anatomy star is “so proud to be a part of this [Scream] franchise.”

It is pertinent to mention that Foley is set to appear in the horror mystery franchise for the last time, as Scream 7 is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026.

The forthcoming film has an ensemble cast including Matthew Lillard, Campbell, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, Asa Germann, Arquette, and others.