Katie Price ties knot with THIS businessman after 'one-week' intense romance

Katie Price has tied the knot for the fourth time afterher recent breakup with boyfriend JJ Slater.

As per a recent report by The Sun, the TV personality got married to businessman Lee Andrews in a Lavish Dubai ceremony.

The pair locked in just after a "one-week" romance following her ninth engagement.

The event took place on Saturday afternoon in the presence of an officiator only. No family and friends were present at the ceremony.

The embattled star's pals and family are said to be "completely horrified" by the absence of bride and groom's pals and close ones.

"Katie and Lee had no one with them when they got married, it was just the two of them, Katie couldn’t stop smiling, she seemed so taken with Lee," a tattler told the outlet.

A second source told the publication, "Kate’s family are dumbstruck. To see she had got engaged after flying to Dubai – literally just after she had arrived was crazy."

"The fact she has now married him the following day is even more shocking. No one knows who Lee is, they know nothing about him."

The tipster further claimed that Katie has "a lot of questions to answer to when she comes home".