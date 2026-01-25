Tom Cruise jacks up his level in his new movie 'Digger'

Riz Ahmed swoons over Tom Cruise in 'Digger'

Tom Cruise, who is known for his larger-than-life roles, has a reputation for putting all of himself into the character he is playing.



So, in Digger, he portrays Digger Rockwall and Riz Ahmed, who is also a noted actor and co-star in the comedy drama, is left stunned by witnessing his performance.

In an interview with Collider, he shares, "Honestly, there’s nothing like that experience I've ever had before, just because of how motivated, focused, hardworking, and inspiring Tom Cruise is on set. The energy he has and the positivity is crazy. It's like nothing I've ever seen before.

"Then Alejandro, the attention to detail, the vision, the ambition of it, as well, every day is just like, 'Wow, this is kind of nuts.’”

In addition, Ahmed also swoons over Emmanuel Lubezki, who is the Digger's cinematographer. “I would be kind of motivated break character and go up and be like, 'What the hell are you doing? What is this that you've put up?’”

“He uses grays, and he doesn't just have one kind of gray. He has, like, 16 or 10 different shades of gray that he puts up to reflect and create different nuances."

Just the level of craft and attention to detail is crazy. It just makes you want to bring your best to the table. It's inspiring. It's intense, though. It's definitely very intense," Ahmed notes.

Digger debuts in cinemas on Oct. 2.