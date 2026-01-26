Photo: Mel C spills the beans on wedding plans: 'Maybe'

Mel C has shared if she has been planning a wedding with her new lover.

In a new interview with The Times, the singer opened up about her future with partner Chris and whether marriage could be on the cards.

Reflecting on how her outlook has changed, she admitted that it was not always something she imagined for herself.

“It's something I didn't think would be part of my story, but I'm so happy with Chris,” she shared, before adding, “Maybe it is something that will be in my life.”

Meanwhile, in a separate recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm took a nostalgic look back at how the Spice Girls' now-iconic nicknames first came about as the group worked to establish themselves in the early stages of their career.

Recalling the significance of the show Top of the Pops, Chisholm described it as “an iconic British music show,” adding, “It's the show we all grew up watching, like longing to be on it.”

She went on to explain that the nickname idea came from the programme’s editor. “Now, the editor of this, a guy called Peter Loraine, he said, ‘You girls, you need nicknames,’” she recalled.

For those unversed, the Spice Girls first formed in 1994.

“So we came up with all these crazy nicknames to launch, but he came up with these names… you know the names, right?” Chisholm continued.

“It was just a silly article, these little pots of spice with our nicknames — Scary, Baby, Posh, Ginger, Sporty.”