Princess Diana unaware of the royal ‘machine’ she resided within: report

Princess Diana was reportedly kept in the dark regarding the ‘machine’ she was marrying into when she initially joined the royal family.

The claim was made by Dr Colthurst in a piece for the The Telegraph.

There she was quoted saying”I felt, when she joined the Royal family, she may not have been fully aware of the machine she was in.”

“The Firm, for its part, was unaccustomed to having a superstar in its midst, and I don't think they knew how to cope with the enormous amount of publicity she generated.”

“She didn’t have a big support team at the Palace herself: she was just trying to do her best,' he claimed. 'When she did what she thought was right, it was well received by the public but not always by the Firm.”