BTS beat Louis Tomlinson, UEFA Euro League to play Butter

BTS’ latest hit Butter is on its way to be played at Wembley Stadium during the UEFA Euro League as it took the lead in a poll with other major singers.

In a poll on Twitter, the song thumped other hit tracks like Louis Tomilson’s Kill My Mind, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and Yeah by Usher.

For the boyband, the venue has historic significance as it became the first South Korean group to headline Wembley Stadium with around 60,000 ARMY fans.

A BTS ARMY tweeted, "Butter was played during NBA games and it will sound so good at Wembley stadium!"

Another fan chimed in saying, "Dynamite was played on #LoveIsland aftersun! Hopefully this is a sign that Butter will be played at Wembley when England play in the finals! Please vote on the UEFA poll if you haven't already!"

Take a look:



