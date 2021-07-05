Meghan Makle to receive ‘frosty reception’ after ‘throwing Kate Middleton ‘under the bus’

Experts warn Meghan Markle of a ‘frosty welcome’ during her upcoming trip to the UK.

The claim has been brought forward by leading royal expert Daniela Elser.

In her interview with News.AU she claimed, “Given this frosty climate if Kate and Meghan were required to reunite publicly alongside their balding menfolk for the Diana event in September, polite iciness, with a slew of aides diplomatically wedged between them at all times, would be the best anyone could hope for.”

“And privately? It is impossible to imagine either woman particularly wanting to speak to the other right now. If some sort of Cambridge and Sussex reunion did take place, odds are both sides would be whispering favourable interpretations of the meeting into the ears of sympathetic journalists before their teacups had hit the saucers.”