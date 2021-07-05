 
Mon Jul 05, 2021
Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Courtney Love releases emotional cover of Britney Spears’ song ‘Lucky’

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Courtney Love releases emotional cover of Britney Spears' song 'Lucky'

Singer songwriter Courtney Love overtakes social media with her emotional cover of Britney Spears’ song Lucky.

The star started off her cover by saying, “Someone asked me what song I was going to cover next. I don't have a guitar player handy, so yeah.”

She also went on to say, “It's written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people -- gentleman -- and it's got like B-sharp 7th. I don't know that [expletive]. OK, let's just try it.”

By the end of the ballad, Love started getting emotional and admitted, “I'm actually crying. I [expletive] hate this when it happens to me.”

Check it out below:


