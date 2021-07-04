Diana's younger brother joined Prince William and Harry on statue unveiling

Prince Harry and Prince William were also joined by their maternal uncle Charles Spencer as they unveiled the statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace.

Charles Spencer did not share any pictures with his nephews or any other member of the British royal family after the ceremony.



The younger brother of Diana, however. shared a picture with her sister's statue on Twitter on July 2. "Today, in Kensington. Good day," he wrote with the picture.



He has also avoided publicly commenting on a rift between Prince Harry and William,





