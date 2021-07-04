 
close
Sun Jul 04, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2021

Diana's younger brother joined Prince William and Harry on statue unveiling

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 04, 2021
Dianas younger brother joined Prince William and Harry on statue unveiling

Prince Harry and Prince William were also joined by their maternal uncle Charles Spencer as they unveiled the statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace.

Charles Spencer did not share any pictures with his nephews or any other member of the British royal family after the ceremony.

The younger brother of Diana, however. shared a picture with her sister's statue on Twitter on July 2. "Today, in Kensington. Good day," he wrote with the picture.

Dianas younger brother joined Prince William and Harry on statue unveiling

He has also avoided publicly commenting on a rift between Prince Harry and William,


Latest News

More From Entertainment