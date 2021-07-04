Expert thinks Prince Harry's relationship won't improve with family due to Meghan

Prince Harry might have reunited with Prince William to unveil a new statue of Princess Diana but his relationship with his brother are not likely to improve, said an expert on Saturday.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, said there is no chance the Duke of Sussex's relations with his family will improve whilst he is still with his wife Meghan Markle.



Talking to talkRadio, she said Meghan is very controlling and Harry's main aim is to keep his wife happy.



Harry's relations with William remain tense due to Duke of Sussex's interviews and allegations against the royal family.



Angela's comments came as Prince Harry reunited with his brother Prince William for the unveiling of their mother's statue in Kensington Palace.