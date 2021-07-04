'Money Heist' Season 5 synopsis leaves fans excited

Fans are happy that popular Netflix show "Money Heist" would return for the fifth and final season

Season 5 of the series be released in two installments.

Volume 1 would premier on September 3 while volume 2 is due to release on December 3.

As many as 65 million people watched the Season 4 of the series in initial 28 days.

Here's the official synopsis of Season 5:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."