Sun Jul 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2021

Royal sources clap back against Prince Harry’s actions: ‘Can't be trusted’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 04, 2021
Royal sources clap back against Prince Harry’s actions: ‘Can't be trusted’

Royal sources clap back against Prince Harry’s horrid actions against the Firm.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to the royals and during their interview with The Mirror the insider was quoted saying, “Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside.”

They also went on to say, “They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye.”

