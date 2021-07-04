Billie Eilish announces official MV release plans for ‘NDA’ single

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish shares the official release date for her upcoming new single NDA via social media.

The singer shared her post to Instagram alongside a distorted image of herself as well as a caps lock caption that read, ““NDA” SONG AND VIDEO OUT NEXT FRIDAY JULY 9TH JSHVKSJCIKSHCJSKCBUSKSK PRE-SAVE IN BIOOOOO”.

