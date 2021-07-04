Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello shower love on each other as lovebirds celebrate 2nd anniversary

Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes showered love on each other as the lovebirds are celebrating their second anniversary today.



Camila and Shawn are celebrating their second anniversary with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.

They turned to their respective Instagram handles and posted loved-up photos from their getaway to extend love and sweet wishes to each other on the special day.

The Treat You Better singer shared the picture and captioned it “Happy 2 years my baby” followed by a heart emoji.

Camila also posted numerous stunning photos from their anniversary trip and wrote “happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love” alongwith heart emoticons.

The celebrity couple began dating in July 2019.