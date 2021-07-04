Britney Spears once called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse

American singer Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears has spoken about her daughter conservatorship and the ‘mixed feelings’ she has about it.

During an interview with journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for The New Yorker, Lynne said the Toxic singer had once called 911 to report that she was a victim of abuse through her conservatorship. This was confirmed through Ventura County law enforcement as well as close friend.

“I got mixed feelings about everything. I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry,” said the mom of the pop star.

The journalists wrote that Lynne “spoke in a whisper” and refused to give detailed answers about the case.

Lynne also apologized to the reporters, saying she may have to end the call if a family member entered the room.

“I’m good. I’m good at deflecting,” said Lynne.