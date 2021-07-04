 
Sun Jul 04, 2021
July 4, 2021

Kelly Clarkson files docs moving for a separate trial to terminate her marital status

Sun, Jul 04, 2021

American singer Kelly Clarkson is requesting an official change in her marital status as she looks to finalize her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol winner’s attorney filed documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, where she moved for a separate trial that would declare her legally single and terminate her marital status.

As per a notice from the court, Clarkson and her ex-husband are expected to come face to face to settle the issues that are still pending in their divorce.

The Stronger singer filed for a divorce from Blackstock last year in June, ending their seven years of marriage. 

