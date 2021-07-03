Prince Harry criticised for not meeting Queen Elizabeth after Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry is being criticised for returning to the United States without meeting Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana statue in London alongside Prince William at Kensington Palace.

Queen Elizabeth was not present on the occasion as she was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The monarch reportedly returned to Kensington later that day but Prince Harry had already left for the airport.



British media is speculating that the Duke left without meeting his grandmother but there are not confirm reports whether Harry met the Queen.

The reports have infuriated royal fans who have criticized Prince Harry for not waiting to see the Queen.

Harry's relations with his family remain tense after his Oprah Winfrey interview.