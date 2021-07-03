 
Sat Jul 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2021

Christina Perri pens heartbreaking note on healing after miscarriage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 03, 2021
Christina Perri pens heartbreaking note on healing after miscarriage

Lyricist and singer Christina Perri takes to social media to pen her grief, sadness and heartbreak after miscarriage.

The singer shared the note to Instagram Stories and it read, “When we lost our daughter last november I thought I would never be ok again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't.”

“But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. how to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.”

Check it out below:

