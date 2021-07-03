Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on June 15, 2021. — PID/File

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs33 billion so far in a fake accounts case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The amount translates to $200 million, while the total amount of financial irregularities, according to the case that is registered, is a whopping Rs5,000 billion, the information minister said in a tweet.



"This recovery gives one an idea of the level of corruption that was taking place and how rulers looted Sindh and Pakistan," the information minister added.



Last week, the information minister, addressing a rally in Pind Dadan Khan, had vehemently criticised the Opposition and said the only way forward for Pakistan is to get rid of the Nawaz and Zardari families.

Taking a jibe at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, he said that she used to claim that she did not own any property in Pakistan, let alone in London.

"Maryam Nawaz has been telling lie after lie," Fawad said.

He said that Bilawal has been delivering speeches related to the Kashmir elections, screaming at the top of his lungs, but he does not seem to be aware of his party's true position in the region.