Sat Jul 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 03, 2021
Julia Roberts showcases her incredible fitness as she appears in Jumpsuit

Julia Roberts looked young fitness diva  as she appeared leaving a business meeting in Los Angeles on  Friday.

The Hollywood’s A-list star was looking amazing in an orange jumpsuit. He  tall stature and multi-watt smile left onlookers in awe.

Julia  wore a multicolored face mask to protect herself and others from virus, along with a pair of pale pink wayfarer sunglasses.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner had her blonde hair affixed to the back of her head with the help of a clip.

The superstar carried a large black bag and held another white parcel under her arm, along with a black glasses case.

Julia Roberts  was spotted alongside her bodyguard, while husband Danny Moder was not far away, running errands in the area.

