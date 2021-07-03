Julia Roberts showcases her incredible fitness as she appears in Jumpsuit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Julia Roberts looked young fitness diva as she appeared leaving a business meeting in Los Angeles on Friday.
The Hollywood’s A-list star was looking amazing in an orange jumpsuit. He tall stature and multi-watt smile left onlookers in awe.
Julia wore a multicolored face mask to protect herself and others from virus, along with a pair of pale pink wayfarer sunglasses.
The 53-year-old Oscar winner had her blonde hair affixed to the back of her head with the help of a clip.
The superstar carried a large black bag and held another white parcel under her arm, along with a black glasses case.
Julia Roberts was spotted alongside her bodyguard, while husband Danny Moder was not far away, running errands in the area.