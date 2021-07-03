Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh receives praise from Marvel boss

Black Widow is the first female superhero by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untiring efforts by American actress Scarlett Johansson who also served as an executive producer are already paying off as the movie is receiving critical acclaim from all quarters.



The Covid pandemic-delayed project is an apple of the eye for Marvel Studios that has high expectations from it. They are doing all they can to promote the movie on all platforms with the help of teasers, featurettes, promos and posters.

By all forecasts from the movie pundits, Black Widow is going to one of Marvel's best releases to date.

That is why, Marvel super boss Kevin Feige has some especially kind words for the movie cast and crew, especially Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh who played on-screen sisters - Natasha Romanoff, a superspy and Yelena Belova respectively.



"It was important to Scarlett that she wanted to create a new ensemble for this film, to inform people about Natasha's past, about her origins," Kevin Feige said while talking to ETonline during a recent premiere event.

"And that meant a new family that we hadn't seen before."



Responding to a query, Kevin Feige showered kudos on Scarlett Johansson, who, according to him, has a pivotal role in shaping the film's narrative.

Critics call Florence Pugh a precious discovery from Black Widow as they appear overly impressed with her acting talent. Kevin Feige also rates her as a great talent discovered in the movie.

"Florence Pugh is such a spectacular actress. The scenes between [her] and Scarlett in this movie, that banter and that new relationship, elevates both of them and the entire MCU," added Kevin Feige.

