Dwayne Johnson releases official cast list for Disney ‘jungle Cruise’ movie

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and posted an officially look into the cast for the hit new Disney film Jungle Cruise.

The film is slated for an official release in theatres on 30th July and fans are already on the edges of their seats in anticipation.

The list in question got shared to Instagram and even includes a caption that read, “Our cast of JUNGLE CRUISE Based on the iconic and beloved @Disney ride ~ the adventure of a lifetime! countdown is on…. #JUNGLECRUISE JULY 30th THEATERS WORLDWIDE & @disneyplus”.

