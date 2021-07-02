 
close
Fri Jul 02, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 2, 2021

Vera Wang celebrates 72nd birthday with fashion pals Donna Karan, Calvin Klein

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Vera Wang celebrates 72nd birthday with fashion pals Donna Karan, Calvin Klein
Vera Wang celebrates 72nd birthday with fashion pals Donna Karan, Calvin Klein

American fashion designer Vera Wang is celebrating her 72nd birthday in style.

Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Bridget Foley and Alina Cho were among other fashion big wigs who joined the intimate birthday bash. 

The party, which was hosted at The Jimmy in Soho on Tuesday night, was pumped up when   Cher’s number-one impersonator: Steven Andrade from “Screaming Queens” showed up.

According to an insider, "He’s the best impersonator on the East Coast. He’s even performed for Cher multiple times and Vera is a huge Cher fan. She’s even dressed as her for Halloween. She was so surprised and did not expect it."

Although Vera Wang was aware of the birthday party, the arrival of Steven Andrade was a total surprise for the fashion mogul. 

Vera Wang celebrates 72nd birthday with fashion pals Donna Karan, Calvin Klein

The singer's actual birthday was on Sunday but she delayed the celebrations to close Pride Month together.

Latest News

More From Entertainment