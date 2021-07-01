Expert comments on Prince Harry and Prince William's picture with Diana statue

Prince William and Prince Harry were unwilling to move away from the statue of their mother Princess Diana which was unveiled on Thursday, an expert said.

Commenting on their picture which was taken in front of the statue of their late mother, royal correspondent Angela Levin wrote, "Very moving statue of Princess Diana with her arms around two children and H (Harry) and W (William) staring at it and I guess not wanting to move away."

Prince Harry travelled to United Kingdom alone to attend the ceremony in London.



His visit came days after his his wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their second child.

The relations between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William remain tense after the Duke of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.