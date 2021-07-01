 
close
Thu Jul 01, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 1, 2021

Billie Eilish fans left excited as the singer shares release date of her new album

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Billie Eilish fans left excited as the singer shares release date of her new album

Billie Eilish on  Wednesday left millions of her fans excited by sharing that her new album  "Happiest Than Ever"  will release in a month. 

The singer used her Instagram to make the announcement. "My Album "Happiest Than Ever" comes one month from today. I cannot wait for you to make it yours," she wrote.

Billie Eilish fans left excited as the singer shares release date of her new album

The singer recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and talked about her music and her life.

Latest News

More From Entertainment