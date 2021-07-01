Billie Eilish fans left excited as the singer shares release date of her new album

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Billie Eilish on Wednesday left millions of her fans excited by sharing that her new album "Happiest Than Ever" will release in a month.
The singer used her Instagram to make the announcement. "My Album "Happiest Than Ever" comes one month from today. I cannot wait for you to make it yours," she wrote.
The singer recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and talked about her music and her life.