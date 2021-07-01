 
Thu Jul 01, 2021
Web Desk
July 1, 2021

Play starring Diana actress Emma Corrin to premier on July 10

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Play starring Diana actress Emma Corrin to premier on July 10

"The Crown" actress  Emma Corrin is excited as  premier of  her play  "Anna X" nears.

Written by Joseph Charlton, the play sees Anna, played by Emma, and Ariel, two influential people who often find themselves at the hottest events and parties.

Play starring Diana actress Emma Corrin to premier on July 10

The play  starring the award winning actress who shot to fame for playing Princess Diana in Netflix show premiers on July 10.

