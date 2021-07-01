Play starring Diana actress Emma Corrin to premier on July 10

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"The Crown" actress Emma Corrin is excited as premier of her play "Anna X" nears.
Written by Joseph Charlton, the play sees Anna, played by Emma, and Ariel, two influential people who often find themselves at the hottest events and parties.
The play starring the award winning actress who shot to fame for playing Princess Diana in Netflix show premiers on July 10.