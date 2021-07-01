Katrina Kaif's sister disappointed over Bill Cosby's release

Isabelle Kaif was on vacations in US when a court released Bill Cosby, a 83-year-old comedian and actor.

He was freed him on Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned a 2018 verdict that found him guilty of sexual assault.



Katrina Kaif's younger sister took to her Instagram story to share her disappointment over the court verdict.

Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison stirred concern among women’s advocates that it will erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse.

