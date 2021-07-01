Princess Diana reimagined with Kate, Meghan Markle in emotional paintings

An incredibly emotional look has been shared by artist Autumn Ying of what the royal family would have looked like today if Princess Diana was still alive.

Ying has brought new members of the family together with the late Princess of Wales, including her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and even her grandchildren, in a series of emotional paintings.

The People's Princess can also been seen standing next to her kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, all grownup, as she died when they were just 15 and 12 years old respectively.

See the photos below:



