LA court prompted to end remote meeting after Britney Spears hearing leak

LA court will no longer host its remote program after Britney Spears conservatorship saw leaked audio making its way to the public.

During the Toxic singer’s conservatorship plea, LA County Judge Brenda Penny had made it clear that recording was not allowed.

However, audio from the hearing made rounds on the internet which prompted the court to take action by ending its remote audio attendance program.

According to the 2019 California Rules of Court, “Any violation of this rule or an order made under this rule is an unlawful interference with the proceedings of the court and may be the basis for an order terminating media coverage, a citation for contempt of court, or an order imposing monetary or other sanctions as provided by law.”

When asked of the court's policy on taking action if an unlawful recording took place during a proceeding, L.A. County Superior Court Communications Director Ann E. Donlan said: “Parties who publish unauthorized recordings of court proceedings in violation of a court order are subject to sanctions and other potential liability pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure section 1209 and other applicable law.”