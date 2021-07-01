Army chief Gen Bajwa meets Pakistan's ambassador to UN Munir Akram

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram on Thursday had a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation, including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed, the statement read.

The Army Chief appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.