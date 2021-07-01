 
Thu Jul 01, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 1, 2021

Army chief Gen Bajwa meets Pakistan's ambassador to UN Munir Akram

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram on Thursday had a meeting with the  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), a statement issued by the  Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation, including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed, the statement read.

The Army Chief appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan. 

