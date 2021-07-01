When Alia Bhatt revealed her 'most memorable moment of 2019'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt once spilled the beans on her most memorable moment of 2019.



The actor conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her YouTube channel in 2019 where a fan asked the Raazi actor about her most memorable day.

"What was your memorable day of 2019?” posted a fan in the comments section.

Ali Bhatt, who was making rounds for her budding relationship with Ranbir Kapoor back in the days said, “Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was when I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare Award," Alia recalled.

"There was a moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking, that was the most memorable moment. I kind of imagined it in my head and it came true," she smiled.

