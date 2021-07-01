Jessica Mulroney knocks at her pal Meghan Markle's heart with new post

Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney has shared a cryptic post about friendship and love months after her racist bullying claims, seemingly knocking at the Duchess' heart.



The Canadian fashion stylist shared her thoughts on her old and new relationship as she posted a quote about "losing friends and finding better ones".

Mulroney's friendship with the Duchess of Sussex was said to be on the rocks after the stylist came under fire for using her alleged “white privilege” against a black social media influencer.



The 41-year-old shared a quote on Instagram Wednesday, which said: “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone. And then, without even realising it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

Meghan and Jessica's friendship was reportedly affected when the celebrity stylist was accused of abusing her "wealth and privilege" by influencer Sasha Exeter to attempt to shut her up in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.



Meghan Markle first met Jessica Mulroney, whose father-in-law is former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, while she was living in Toronto filming 'Suits'.