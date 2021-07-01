Ariana Grande doles out $1m for mental health patients

American singer Ariana Grande has always advocated shedding the stigma around asking for help if you are facing certain mental health issues. The 28-year-old singer is championing the cause of mental wellness and she has teamed up with BetterHelp for the purpose.



It is not just the lip service, the singer donated one million dollars for people struggling with their mental issues. She called upon all such people to feel free to seek help. The singer also went to the extent of giving her own example saying that therapy saved her life on multiple occasions.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the singer made the big announcement. "thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!" she said.

"While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!"



Ariana Grande said it was her part to create the opportunity for all suffering from mental issues, now people should grab it. "i hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month," she said.

"after that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together."

Reciprocating the good step by Ariana Grande, BetterHelp also took to Instagram and announced that they have doubled the amount doled out by the singer. "We are thrilled to see so many of you taking this step in your mental health journey," they said.

"Together with Ariana, we've decided to double the amount of therapy we're giving away." Grande, who recently married her quarantine boyfriend Dalton Gomez, has spoken in the past about the importance of therapy, tweeting in 2018 that seeing a therapist "saved" her life on multiple occasions.



A fan wanted to know about the singer's therapist and if they are still accepting more patients. Ariana Grande answered, "This is funny as f— but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times."

"If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible," she added.