Indian filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack at 49

Husband of Indian actress Mandira Bedi died at the age of 49 due to a heart attack..

According to the local media, filmmaker Raj Kaushal's funeral was held on Wednesday.

Mandira Bedi, known for her role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, tied the knot with Raj Kaushal in 1999.



The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vir, in June 2011. They had also adopted a girl of 4 years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Thousands of social media users including people from the entertainment industry offered condolences to Mandira over the death of her husband.