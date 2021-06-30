 
close
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Indian filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack at 49

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Indian filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack at 49

Husband of Indian actress   Mandira Bedi died at the  age of 49 due to a heart attack..

According to the local media, filmmaker Raj Kaushal's funeral was held on Wednesday.

Mandira Bedi, known for her role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, tied the knot with Raj Kaushal in 1999.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vir, in June 2011. They had also adopted a girl of 4 years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Thousands of social media users including people from the entertainment industry offered condolences to Mandira over the death of her husband.

Latest News

More From Entertainment