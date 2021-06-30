Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun stuns on the cover of Elele magazine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Hande Soral played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
She appears in the fifth and final season of the historical series.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress revealed she is gracing the July cover of Elele magazine. .
The TV series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.