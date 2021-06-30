 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun stuns on the cover of Elele magazine

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Ertugruls Ilbilge Hatun stuns on the cover of Elele magazine

Turkish actress Hande Soral  played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in hit TV series  "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She appears in the fifth and final season of the historical series.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress revealed she is gracing the July cover of Elele magazine. .

Ertugruls Ilbilge Hatun stuns on the cover of Elele magazine

The TV series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

