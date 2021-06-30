Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun stuns on the cover of Elele magazine

Turkish actress Hande Soral played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She appears in the fifth and final season of the historical series.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress revealed she is gracing the July cover of Elele magazine. .

The TV series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

