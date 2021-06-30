Kristen Bell reveals secret to falling for Dax Shepard ‘all over again’: ‘Get solo therapy!’

Kristen Bell recently weighed in on her secrets to ‘falling in love all over again’ with Dax Shepard and hailed solo therapy as her Holy Grail.

The actor got candid over it all during her interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday and was quoted saying, “It’s a different recipe every time” but “At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats.”

“And then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances.”

“And our therapist Harry ... suggested that since we were both so annoyed with each other ... we go to therapy separately so that we could talk [expletive] about each other.”

“And we did, and it's been great. Currently, right now, what we've been doing the last couple of months is every two weeks or so, I'll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong and then Dax will do the same. And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again.”