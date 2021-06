Demi Lovato goes live at 2021 pride with ‘The Kind of Lover I Am’

Lyricist and singer Demi Lovato recently had fans on the edges of their seats with a power packed performance of The Kind of Lover I Am track.

The singer slayed the performance for the 2021 pride special and has already amassed 24k+ views in less than 24 hours since its release.

Check it out below: