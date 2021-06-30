Chadwick Boseman missed as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins filming

The production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has begun and it has not been easy due to the loss of a major star.

The news was confirmed to Variety by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige.

However, with Chadwick Boseman’s passing last year in August, it has left a gaping hole in the Wakanda universe.

Feige, while speaking at the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles, he touched upon the absence of Boseman, who played the character Black Panther.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," he said.