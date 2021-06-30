 
Wed Jun 30, 2021
June 30, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William laud England’s performance in Euro 2020 clash

Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton lauded team England's performance against Germany in Euro 2020 clash on Tuesday.

England defeated Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The royal couple took to social media to celebrate England’s win and appreciated their performance.

Sharing adorable photos from stadium, they said on Instagram, “Incredible performance @England!”

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also joined the crowd of fans cheering on England against Germany at Wembley stadium.

