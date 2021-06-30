Demi Lovato to host new talk show from July

American singer Demi Lovato has expressed great excitement to launch their talk show from the next month.



The 28-year-old singer will host The Demi Lovato Show on The Roku Channel that is premiering on July 30. The singer shed light on her upcoming talk show especially about the wide array of topics that it will cover.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Demi Lovato said in a statement. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together."

Demi Lovato also pointed out that no topic is taboo in the talk show. "There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome," she asserted.

"I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel."

In the talk show, Demi Lovato will be seen hosting a special guest in each 10-minute episode. The audience will hear their chats on topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and even interplanetary visitors.

The Demi Lovato Show was previously set to launch on the Quibi platform but the project fizzled out even before it aired. So, the Roku Channel picked up all content from Quibi including Demi's show.

Roku's head of Original Alternative Programming, Brian Tannenbaum, said, "Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we’re beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences."

"With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, there’s never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format. We’re thrilled to be able to share these conversations with the millions of engaged streamers on The Roku Channel," he added.