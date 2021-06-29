Khloe Kardashian 'always had trust issues' with Tristan Thompson

hloe Kardashian’s love life has been full of heartbreak.

Her most recent breakup with Tristan Thompson was laced with the NBA star’s past history with cheating which also includes a scandal with former family friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

While their relationship was on and off their latest breakup seems to be one for good as the Good American founder is done with trusting the Boston Celtics player.

"She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future. To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking," a source told E!.

"She always had trust issues and wasn't sure, but she wanted to be positive and see the good in him," the source shared.

"She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does."