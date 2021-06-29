Andra Day spills beans on rumoured romance with Brad Pitt

Andra Day sent everyone in a tizzy when she flirted with Brad Pitt at the 2021 Academy Awards

Andra Day lifted the lid off her rumoured romance with her romance with Brad Pitt, putting the buzz to rest.

The actress sent everyone in a tizzy when she flirted with Pitt at the 2021 Academy Awards.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Day revealed, “Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met. So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’”

The starlet went on to say, “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.” She did add, “He’s great, though, super talented, wonderful.”

Brad Pitt was earlier linked to Instagram model Nicole Poturalski. However, the two parted ways after dating for more than two months.