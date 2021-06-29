Netflix starts filming Knives Out 2 in Greece

The hit murder mystery Knives Out has started filming. It is official now as writer/director Rian Johnson said that Benoit Blanc's next adventure is being shot in Greece.

Rian Johnson posted a photo from the movie's set in Greece on social media announcing the start of the movie that is yet to be named.

"Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery," said Rian Johnson in a tweet. "Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores."

The sequel of the 2019 hit whodunnit Knives Out will feature James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig and actor Chris Evans. Daniel Craig will portray private detective, Benoit Blanc.

Apart from Daniel Craig, the cast members include Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Janelle Monáe (Antebellum), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Kate Hudson (Marshall), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks) and Jessica Yu Li Henwick (Iron Fist).



Except for Daniel Craig, the roles of other cast members have not been revealed so far.

Netflix has purchased the rights of the two sequels of “Knives Out” by paying between $400 million and $450 million in March, according to a celebrity magazine Variety. The Knives Out sequels are being considered very important as the streaming service grabbed them in one of the biggest movie deals in its brief life.