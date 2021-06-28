Walmart removes Kanye West's Yeezy knockoff sneakers but there's still more

 
Walmart removes Kanye Wests Yeezy knockoff sneakers but theres still more

Kanye West may have to go all out with his lawyers by his side in a bid to clean sweep the Yeezy imitation market.

While Walmart had graciously removed their $25 knockoff listing of the rapper’s Yeezy Foam RNNRs TMZ reported that there were many other sites that were promoting copies of the $75 shoe.

It remains to be seen if the rapper plans on taking down the replica market like it did with Walmart.

West filed the complaint against the retail giant on Thursday in California court.

The knockoffs at Walmart were being sold for as low as $21.99.

“Walmart is flagrantly trading off of his and Yeezy brand’s popularity by offering for sale an imitation version of the Yeezy Foam Runner,” according to the suit. 

