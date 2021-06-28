How Jennifer Aniston ended up ‘insulting’ Dolly Parton after their first meeting

American actor Jennifer Aniston opened up about sharing screens with Dolly Parton for Netflix’s Dumplin’.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier, the Friends actor, 52, had revealed how she had ‘accidentally insulted’ the music icon while shooting for the project.

The actor revealed how Parton joined the film after she allowed her music to be used for it. She further said that the singer ended up writing six songs for the film which wouldn’t have been possible had she said no to the offer.

“She was only supposed to write one song and she ended up writing six. The movie wouldn’t have been made if she said no,” said Aniston.

“I met Dolly about seven years ago at the Tower Bar. I sent her and a friend that she was sitting with a glass of champagne,” shared the Murder Mystery star.

“I went up and met her that night cause I loved her since I was little. You know, sang into a hairbrush singing Dolly Parton,” she went on to say.

“I told her that I named my dog after her,” she said, after which Kimmel asked how the musician took the revelation.

“Yesterday Dolly and I were doing press and somehow that came up. And then she said — it kind of came out that she was like, ‘I know when she said I named my dog Dolly after you, I don’t know how I felt about that.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, God, I’ve insulted her,’” revealed Aniston.